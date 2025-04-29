Pakistani military operation in Mastung triggers protests over abductions, raids

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 29 : A military operation conducted by Pakistani forces in the Spilinji area of Mastung, Balochistan, has triggered widespread protests over home raids, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to residents cited by The Balochistan Post, the Frontier Corps (FC) detained three shopkeepers and two farmers, who have not been seen since. Among them, two have been identified as Younus, son of Basham, and Bilal, son of Sher Ahmed. Protesters are calling for the immediate return of all individuals subjected to enforced disappearance.

On Sunday, protesters marched toward the Frontier Corps (FC) camp to express their anger over ongoing military operations in the Spilinji area of Mastung. The Balochistan Post reported that demonstrators accused Pakistani forces of "repeatedly violating the sanctity of homes through aggressive raids," as well as engaging in harassment, arbitrary arrests, and the torture of detainees within FC camps.

The protesters claimed such abuses have become a disturbing routine. Protesters demanded an immediate end to these actions and the safe return of the disappeared individuals. They warned that failure to address their concerns would lead to an escalation and expansion of protests, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Enforced disappearances remain a critical human rights issue in Balochistan, where countless individualsactivists, students, and ordinary civilianshave reportedly been abducted by security forces without due process.

Families of the missing often face intimidation while seeking justice, and many victims remain unaccounted for, some for years. Human rights organisations have repeatedly raised concerns over these cases' lack of transparency and accountability.

The issue has sparked widespread protests across the province, with communities demanding the safe recovery of their loved ones. Despite growing public pressure, the state has largely failed to investigate or resolve the crisis, deepening mistrust and unrest.

