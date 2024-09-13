Pakistani MP Saadullah Baloch abducted amidst controversy over Chief Justice tenure extension

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 : Saadullah Baloch, a current member of the Pakistani parliament, has been allegedly abducted under alarming circumstances. This incident follows a disturbing pattern, as his wife and daughter had previously gone missing.

Baloch's earlier abduction, involving his wife and sister, drew significant public and political attention. Lawyer Salman Akram Raja expressed grave concerns about Baloch's abduction in a post on X, stating, "The disgraceful abduction of Saadullah Baloch continues. Earlier, his wife and daughter were abducted. Saadullah was being pressured to vote for the amendment meant to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa."

The disgraceful abduction of Saadullah Baloch continues. Earlier his wife and daughter were abducted. Saadullah was being pressurised to vote for the amendment meant to extend the tenure of CJP Qazi Faez Isa. Omar Ayub Sahib says it as it should be. pic.twitter.com/90nx8t8ZyZ— salman akram raja (@salmanAraja) September 13, 2024

In the same post, Raja quoted Pakistan's opposition leader Omar Ayub, who said, "Today is the third day since Saadullah Baloch, a member of the Pakistan Assembly, was abducted. First, his wife was targeted, then his daughter. The agencies behind this might include the ISI, Military Intelligence, Field Intelligence Unit, or the Special Branch. Regardless of which agencies were involved, this act is extremely heinous. Saadullah Baloch is currently in custody and is being pressured to vote in favour of Qazi Faez Isa."

Omar further added, "He is a very brave man. Despite any situation, he is not going to break at any cost. We salute Saadullah and demand, as the leader of the opposition, that all agency director generals release him immediately. The ill governance and mismanagement should end. The role of intelligence agencies is to protect the country from its enemies, not to attack members of Parliament. These agencies have already undermined the principles of democracy, and I condemn this type of attack."

Reports of alleged disappearances in Balochistan are frequent. This region, marked by active separatist movements and a heavy military presence, often sees accusations of abductions by security forces. The situation in Balochistan urgently requires international attention and intervention to address these serious human rights violations.

