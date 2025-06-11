Pakistani National Accused in Plot to Shoot New York Jewish Centre Extradited From Canada to US

According to the US Justice Department, a Pakistani national who was living in Canada was extradited to New York on Tuesday, June 11. The accused, identified as Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, is to face charges for plotting to carry out an attack on the Jewish Centre in New York City. The 20-year-old, who is also known by his name Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested in Canada in September this year. As per the USJD, Khan was planning to travel to the US and carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State (IS) at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn on the October 7 anniversary of the deadly 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

"Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism," wrote FBI Director Kash Patel in a post on X.

— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 10, 2025

"Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024," Patel added further.

Khan told his plan to conspirators who were actually undercover law enforcement officers during the interrogation, as per the Justice Department. He was arrested and taken into custody by Canadian authorities in Ormstown near the US-Canada border.

FBI New York along with @SDNYnews and @NYPDNews announced the extradition of Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, to face charges for his attempt to enter the United States to carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS in New York City.

"He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice. This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities," Patel wrote further.