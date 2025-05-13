Pakistani official declared persona non grata, told to leave India within 24 hours

New Delhi, May 13 India on Tuesday declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today," read a short statement issued by the MEA.

Last month, immediately after the heinous Pahalgam attack which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had announced several measures to punish Pakistan, including declaring the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. They were given a week to leave India as New Delhi also withdrew its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Five support staff of the Service Advisors were also withdrawn from both High Commissions.

India then launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting at least nine terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

On Monday, for the first time since the understanding of the ceasefire, Indian and Pakistani military operations chiefs spoke to each other on a hotline to discuss ways to restore calm on the border.

According to official information, Pakistan affirmed that it will not take this conflict forward and also indicated its willingness not to violate the ceasefire.

The talks between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) revolved around stopping military actions and firing on the lines of understanding reached after India’s anti-terror Operation Sindoor was halted at Pakistan’s request on May 10.

The DGMOs' hotline discussion also featured measures for observing restraint and respecting the consensus to stop firing and review the current situation.

