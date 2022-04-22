Pakistani PM directs authorities to provide tight security to Imran Khan

The newly appointed 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, in a well-thought political move, directed the authorities to provide tight security to the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan during his rallies.

Regarding the security offered to the ousted PM, The Interior Ministry, on the directives of PM Sharif, issued a letter to the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security of Mr Khan, the report said further.

According to Dawn, the Ministry sent an urgent letter to the home secretaries of four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as the IGP and chief commissioner of Islamabad, asking them to take strict security measures for Imran Khan. PM Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to personally monitor the situation and ensure the implementation of the orders.

"The authorities concerned are warned that no negligence would be allowed regarding the security measures, particularly during Imran Khan's public engagements and gatherings," the PM's directives said, adding to which he has been advised to avoid his appearance at rallies, according to reports.

Furthermore, a bomb disposal squad has also been deployed outside the hilltop residence of Mr Khan in Bani Gala as a part of Khan's security arrangements.

After the fall of his government, Imran Khan started a countrywide protest campaign. However, in view of "severe threat alerts", embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been asked to conduct rallies virtually.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif also held separate meetings with the coalition partners amid reservations being aired by the government allies over the formation of the federal cabinet.

Federal Minister Israr Tarin, Senators Anwarul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and Samina Mumtaz, MNAs Ihsanullah Reki and Rubina Irfan and MPA Bilawal Afridi attended the meeting, Dawn reported.

A delegation of the Balochistan Awami Party, headed by Khalid Hussain Magsi and Jam Kamal Khan, called on PM Sharif and discussed the overall political situation with him. The delegation lauded the Prime Minister for putting the development of Balochistan among the government's priorities.

However, both Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Awami National Party (ANP) have refrained from becoming part of the cabinet and the PM tried to convince their leaders to join the cabinet.

The PM also met ANP leaders Amir Haider Khan Hoti and Aimal Asfandyar and discussed the current political situation with them.

In a tweet, the PM paid rich tribute to national poet Dr Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary and urged the nation to ensure unity and harmony to progress.

PM Shehbaz was sworn in as the Prime Minister on April 11, following the removal of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, making him the first PM to be removed through the democratic process.

( With inputs from ANI )

