Pakistani religious scholar reveals Imran Khan remains 'very frustrated' in Adiala jail

Islamabad, Jan 3 Pakistan religious scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza, who was recently imprisoned in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi before being granted bail in a high-profile blasphemy case, stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains "very frustrated" in jail, local media reported.

Speaking to a private television channel, Mirza shared details about the conduct and daily routine of Imran, who has been imprisoned in Adiala since September 2023.

The remarks have sparked fresh debate over the conditions and facilities granted to the PTI founder during his incarceration at Adiala jail, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

According to Mirza, the former Prime Minister has access to news from the outside world, with two newspapers and a television in his room, allowing him to stay informed.

Mirza described Imran as "very frustrated" in jail, adding that such feelings were not unusual for someone who had spent nearly two years behind bars.

He said Imran was allotted six barracks, five for his personal use and the sixth for his attendant.

The disclosures came after the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court granted bail to Mirza in a blasphemy case registered in Jhelum. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan reportedly approved his bail on December 3, 2025, instructing him to submit two surety bonds of Pakistani rupees 500,000 each.

Last month, PTI wrote to the Pakistani Senate chairman, calling for the immediate formation of a parliamentary committee to examine what the party called the "solitary confinement" and "violation of fundamental rights" of Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, at Adiala Jail.

In the letter, the PTI said senators are constitutionally empowered to assess the conditions of any imprisoned citizen, especially a former Prime Minister and an elected member of the National Assembly. It proposed Senators Ali Zafar, Hamid Khan, Azam Swati and Mishal Azam for forming the committee.

"All the senators wish to express grave concern over the unlawful solitary confinement and the continued violation of the fundamental rights of Chairman Imran Khan," read the letter.

"The conditions under which he is being held raise serious constitutional, legal and humanitarian concerns," it added.

The party also voiced alarm over the "isolation and treatment of Bushra Bibi", describing it as a violation of basic human rights.

Earlier in December 2025, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, called on the government of Pakistan to take immediate and effective action to address concerns over "inhumane and undignified" detention conditions of Imran, warning that they could amount to torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment.

