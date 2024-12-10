Pakistani security forces kill two terrorists in intelligence-based operation

Islamabad, Dec 10 Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The security forces on Monday conducted the operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Xinhua news agency reported quoting the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

"During the conduct of the operation, the terrorists' location was effectively engaged by own troops," the ISPR said, adding that two terrorists were killed while one was apprehended in injured condition during the operation.

According to the ISPR, a huge cache of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of civilians in the area.

Clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of other terrorists from the area, it added.

The military said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

