Pakistani security forces open fire at people congregating for Baloch National Gathering at Gwadar: Baloch Yakjehti Committee

Karachi [Pakistan], July 28 : A participant in the Baloch National Gathering who was heading to Gwadar from Karachi has accused the Pakistani security forces of abducting the people and forcing them to not participate in the gathering.

The forces opened fire at the Baloch National Gathering after the participants refused to go back.

In a video posted by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a participant of Baloch National Gathering stated, "The participants of Baloch National Gathering reached Kund Malir last night. After this, the Army FC blocked roads and they are not letting our people go at all. The people sitting there are hungry and thirsty since last night. They don't even have water."

"The army is forcefully telling them to go back. But, the people said that they want to go ahead. So, the forces started open firing. After open firing, they are taking our people in a vehicle to unknown places. We don't know where the forces are taking them whether they are sending them back or taking them to another place," a participant added.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee said that Baloch National Gathering has become successful even before it started. They stated that the brutality and oppression cannot do anything to the ideology of Baloch people and requested the people of Balochistan to participate in Baloch National Gathering.

While sharing the video on X, BYC stated, "A participant of the Baloch Raaji Muchi Karachi caravan is updating the current situation from Kund Malir. Pakistani security forces have opened fire multiple times, and they are firing on the caravan again."

"Pakistani Security forces have abducted many participants of the caravan, Once again, BYC clarify to the state that our Baloch Raaji Muchi has been successful even before it started, and your brutality and oppression cannot do anything to the ideology of the Baloch people. They will die but never stay silent. Furthermore, we want to request the people of Balochistan to come out of their homes and show solidarity with the Baloch Raaji Muchi," it added.

بلوچ راجی مچی کے قافلوں پر ریاستی جبر اور بربریت اور گوادر سمیت مکران میں کرفیو نافذ کرنے کے خلاف آج خضدار، قلات، منگچر، نوشکی، دالبندین، مستونگ، خاران سمیت بلوچستان کے بیشتر دیگر علاقوں میں دکانداروں اور کاروباری حضرات کی جانب سے رضاکارانہ بنیادوں پر شٹر ڈاؤن ہڑتال کی جا رہی ہے۔… pic.twitter.com/JSoCvRyUaP— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 28, 2024

Earlier in the day, the BYC said that shopkeepers and entrepreneurs have observed a shutterdown strike in most areas of Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangchar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Mastung and Kharan, against state oppression and brutality at the Baloch National Gathering and the imposition of curfew in Makran, including Gwadar.

The BYC said that the state cannot stop the struggle against the Baloch genocide by use of force, violence and false propaganda. It further stated that this struggle will end the Baloch genocide. In the video shared by BYC, shops were shut as people proceeded to attend the Baloch National Gathering.

Taking to X, the BYC stated, "Voluntary foundations by shopkeepers and entrepreneurs in most areas of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangchar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Mastung, Kharan today against the state oppression and brutality on Baloch Raji Machi caravans and the imposition of curfew in Makran including Gwadar. But the shutter down strike is going on."

"This is a people's struggle against Baloch genocide, which has all the support and support of the Baloch people. The state cannot stop this struggle either by using force and violence or by false propaganda and narrative. The Baloch Raji Machi held in Gwadar on July 28 has spread throughout Balochistan today. This struggle will completely end the Baloch genocide on the Baloch land with the power and strength of the people," it added.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concerns over acts of violence allegedly inflicted by the Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, the HRCP said, "HRCP is gravely concerned by the situation unfolding in Balochistan, particularly in Gwadar, Mastung and Turbat, as Baloch citizens continue attempting to gather for the planned Baloch Rajai Muchi. We have received reports of violence against protestors, resulting in injuries, and alleged attempts by state authorities to intimidate leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee into calling off the gathering, including through arrests and enforced disappearances."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor