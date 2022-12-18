Pakistani senator Farooq Naek calls for revisiting Afghan policy after surge in border clashes

Amid the recent surge in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan, Pakistani Senator Farook Naek has called for revisiting the country's strategy towards the Taliban regime.

During Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Naek expressed serious reservations over the attack on the Pakistani head of mission in Kabul earlier this month, Dawn newspaper reported.

"We act as spokesperson of Afghanistan in the world against the wishes of the West, but on the contrary, the Afghan government often opposes Pakistan and raises guns against us which is very unfortunate," Naek deplored and emphasised the need to revisit the policy towards Afghanistan. The Pakistani senator was quoted as saying by Dawn.

On Friday, Pakistan's foreign office summoned the Afghan officials in Islamabad and issued a "strong condemnation" over the recent incidents of cross-border shelling in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.

"Afghan Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan's strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed," the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard," the statement added.

This statement comes after armed clashes erupted between security forces from Pakistan and Afghanistan at the border in Chaman, leaving at least one dead and 15 others injured, the Dawn newspaper reported.

After the clash, Chaman authorities declared an emergency, closing the markets. Two women and children were among the injured people in Thursday's clash.

In a statement, Pakistan military's media wing blamed said Afghanistan for "indiscriminate fire" on the civilian population of Chaman. However, the Taliban pinned it on Pakistan, accusing them of aggression.

Last month, the Pak-Afghan border, also known as the "Friendship Gate" was closed briefly after an armed man opened fire from the Afghan side.

The incident left two security personnel injured and prompted the closure of the border between the two countries at Chaman, Balochistan, Dawn reported. Pakistan and Afghanistan security officials, the security officials of both Pakistan and Afghanistan shook hands.

( With inputs from ANI )

