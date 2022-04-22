Pakistani soldier killed in clash with terrorists in Balochistan

Amidst the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan, a Pakistani soldier was killed in the southwest province of Balochistan when terrorists launched an attack on a security forces post on Friday.

While a Pakistani military lost his life in the attack, another suffered from injuries. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the military media wing said that the security forces fought back successfully in the attack, incurring heavy losses to the terrorists.

The Pakistani military pursued the terrorists into the nearby mountains. The military and terrorists engaged in a heavy shoot-out near a blocking position, made to stop the terrorists from escaping, as reported in a statement.

The report also added that the security personnel of Pakistan are determined to stand in union with the nation to overthrow the disruptors of peace, establish stability and ensure the progress of Balochistan. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

