Pakistani soldier killed in terror attack in North Waziristan

A Pakistani soldier was killed after a terror attack in the country's North Waziristan on Saturday, reported local media.

Pakistani army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the soldier was killed in the Shewa area after terrorists fired at a military post.

The troops responded promptly and "effectively engaged the terrorists' location", said the ISPR, adding, "the soldier was killed during the exchange of fire between army and terrorists".

Forces are carrying out the clearance of the area to eliminate any threats found in the area.

Last week, terrorists attacked Pakistan's Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in North Waziristan and killed a cop and injured three policemen.

The region is witnessing an uptick in attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

