Pakistanis voice outrage, loss of faith in judiciary after Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in Toshakhana 2 case

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment each by a special court of the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday in the Toshakhana-2 corruption case, triggering widespread criticism from ordinary citizens who termed the verdict "politically motivated" and a "farce" that has further eroded public trust in Pakistan's judicial system and democratic institutions.

The verdict announced concerns a case involving allegations of undervaluing a high-value Bulgari jewellery set, reportedly worth more than PKR 71 million, which was received from the Saudi Crown Prince. The valuation was also confirmed by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Geo News.

According to Dawn, the jewellery set was gifted to Khan by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand delivered the verdict during a hearing held at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Imran is imprisoned.

According to FIA records, the Bulgari jewellery set comprising a necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings, was neither deposited in the Toshakhana nor accurately declared.

The prosecution stated that the accused had the set assessed at just PKR 5.9 million by a private firm, according to Geo News.

Both of them were fined an additional PKR 16.4 million. Under the law, failure to pay fines will result in additional jail time.

Supporters and citizens alleged procedural irregularities, claiming the trial was conducted in a closed manner and that the defence was not fully heard.

In Lahore, citizens expressed deep distrust in the judicial system.

"Our judicial system has become so weak that the public no longer has any confidence in its judgements. Now, recently, in the May 9th case, many people have been sentenced in a very unjust manner. Many of them weren't even present at the scene, but they have been sentenced to ten years in prison. Now, today's breaking news is that in the Toshakhana Two case, the court has sentenced Imran Khan and his wife to seventeen years of rigorous imprisonment each. The truth is, the courts can say whatever they want, and our rulers can say whatever they want, but the public has no confidence in these courts or in these sentences," said Hamid Riaz Doger, a resident there.

Another resident, Zaki Ullah Mujahid, called it a "farce" that has eroded trust in democracy.

"I believe this is a farce that has eroded people's trust in Pakistan's democracy and its institutions. If we want to take our country forward on the path of progress, then every institution and every individual will have to play their role within the framework of the constitution and the law. This practice of making political prisoners and filing such cases against them and then keeping them under their thumb, this method of advancing politics according to one's own will, is certainly not commendable," he said.

Raheel Mauvia, a journalist, offered a balanced view, acknowledging that the case merits attention but questioning its selective application.

"The sentences handed down to Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan today have two aspects. One is that these sentences were given on the merits of the Toshakhana case, that there was an expensive set which was worth approximately PKR 7 crore and it was undervalued and acquired at 50 per cent of its value from the Toshakhana. That's one aspect, and if you look at it this way, then the punishment is justified... The second aspect is what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its supporters are raising questions about regarding the system: would this punishment have been given if Imran Khan had been a favourite of the system?" he asked.

Another resident, Shabir, alleged the sentencing was "all political".

"The sentencing is all political; it's a politically motivated sentence, and they have been wrongly convicted. The sentences handed down to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana Case 2 are, in my opinion, a political case. And as his lawyer, Safdar, said outside, they weren't even given a hearing, and the hearing for this case wasn't supposed to happen yet because the government lawyer also had to present arguments. So, it's premature. And secondly, these kinds of cases are usually open to the public. The trials should be held in the courts, not somewhere else, and the verdicts should be delivered according to the law," Shabir said.

In Peshawar, reactions highlighted concerns over recurring cases against Khan.

"This isn't the first time he's been sentenced; he's been sentenced many times before, and after each bail, a new case opens up, and then he's given a sentence of ten or twenty years. The fundamental point is that whichever party is aligned with the establishment, that party will come into power, and this is absolutely not good for the common people of Pakistan. They should be talking about development, education, and these things, but they're not. Our democracy in Pakistan is very weak," said Abdul Hakeem.

Another resident stressed that decisions should reflect the public will.

"If a person can come to power through votes, then the punishment should also be according to the people, so that the people decide whether this is better for us or not better for us. But someone else is making our decisions, and this is very wrong," he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison.

He was awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Sections 34 (common intention) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years under Section 5(2) (criminal misconduct by public servants) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to a Dawn report.

It was further noted that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to a total of 17 years' imprisonment under the same provisions.

