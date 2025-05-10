Pakistan's actions being seen as escalatory, provocative in nature, says Foreign Secretary Misri

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion".

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan's target was India's military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites.

"Pakistan used high speed missile at 01:40 AM to try to hit Punjab's airbase station", Col Qureshi said.

She added, "In a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan made the health centre and the schools at the Srinagar, Avantipur and Udhampur Air Force Stations as its targets. Because of this unresponsible act, the intent of Pakistan was yet again seen to target civil infrastructure"

In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Col Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India's commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations. She emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public.

"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adhampur, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and Arti-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh forward ammunition depot, with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated across social media," she said.

After targeting several locations and civilians in different areas in India, the Pakistan Army is now moving its troops towards forward areas, signalling possible offensive intentions.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

In his remarks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri urged people not be mislead by the "tissue of lies" being peddled by the Pakistanis state.

