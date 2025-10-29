Pakistan's border politics cripples transport sector, leaving thousands stranded and hungry

Karachi [Pakistan], October 29 : Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have brought the country's transport network to a grinding halt, inflicting massive economic and humanitarian losses. According to Imdad Hussain Naqvi, Senior Vice Chairman of the Goods Transport Association, thousands of trucks and trailers loaded with goods bound for Afghanistan and Central Asian states are stuck at ports and highways due to Islamabad's political missteps.

Naqvi said that the escalating hostility between the two neighbouring countries has left transporters in a dire state. "Our trucks have stopped near the border with no access to food, water, or security," he explained, adding that drivers are relying on each other for safety in the absence of government support.

The stalled convoys are not only disrupting trade but also endangering the livelihoods of thousands of Pakistani workers dependent on cross-border transport.

He further stated that the losses run into billions of rupees. "This is not just a loss for transporters; it's a loss for the entire state," Naqvi said, warning that perishable goods, including pharmaceutical and food products meant for Afghanistan and Central Asia, are deteriorating while stuck on roads. He accused the government of mishandling the situation and called for urgent intervention to reopen trade routes and restore stability.

Truck driver Haji Khan Zaid voiced his anguish, saying, "When the transport stops, Pakistan stops." He pleaded with authorities to separate politics from trade, warning that thousands of drivers and their families are now on the brink of starvation. Another driver, Zar Meran, shared similar frustration. "All our vehicles are parked, and we have no work. We're just waiting for the Afghan route to reopen," he said, stating the government's silence.

As Pakistan continues to clash with Afghanistan, the economic fallout grows deeper. The border closure has exposed Pakistan's fragile economic dependence on regional trade routes and the heavy price ordinary workers pay for political instability.

