Pakistan's brutality against Baloch rights defenders continues, says sister of Bebarg Baloch

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 22 : Leading Baloch human rights body, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has organised a three-day sit-in protest outside the Turbat Press Club against the illegal detention of its key leaders, including Bebarg Baloch, the BYC said on Thursday. The protest demands the immediate release of central organisers who are "illegally detained by Pakistani authorities."

The BYC said in a post on X, "In front of the Turbat Press Club, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Kech Zone, has organised a three-day sit-in against the illegal detention of its central organisers, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Shajee, Gulzadi, Beebo, and others who are illegally detained by Pakistani authorities."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1936668361074835722

In a heartfelt video message, the sister of Bebarg Baloch, a central BYC leader, spoke out against his unjust treatment. She said, "No form of state tyranny has ever broken Bebarg's spirit, not even the day he lost his ability to walk. Bebarg has dedicated his life to the struggle for Baloch rights and justice. No oppression has ever deterred him."

She recalled the tragic events of March 2, 2010, when the Baloch Culture Day event was attacked by Pakistani forces, injuring Bebarg so severely that he lost the ability to walk permanently. Despite this, she added, "Even this pain never weakened his courage or his resolve to continue the struggle for the Baloch nation."

Currently, Bebarg is not only illegally detained but reportedly subjected to repeated mistreatment inside jail by the Superintendent Police, under pressure from Pakistani agencies. "Despite his disability, he is being denied the medical attention he urgently needs. This is not only injustice; it is deeply inhuman," she stated.

At the sit-in, High Court Balochistan senior advocate Majeed Dashti condemned the detention of BYC leaders and urged their immediate and safe release, saying, "This camp demands the immediate and safe release of all detained BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shajee, Beebo, Gulzadi, and others, who are imprisoned simply for defending human rights."

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of using enforced disappearances and abductions in Balochistan to suppress dissent. While Pakistani officials deny involvement, civil society and human rights organisations continue to hold state security forces responsible for systematic abuses targeting political activists, students, and residents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor