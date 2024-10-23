Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India lays chaddar at shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid a traditional chaddar at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in New Delhi today, representing the Government and people of Pakistan.

He was joined by a group of 75 Pakistani Zaireen who travelled to India to participate in the 721st Urs celebrations honouring the revered Sufi saint, an official press release by the Pakistan High Commission in India stated.

Upon their arrival, the Charge d'Affaires and the Zaireen were welcomed by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami at the Dargah. This sacred site, known for its spiritual significance, attracted visitors from far and wide, reflecting the enduring legacy of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA).

The Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India, Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of the revered sufi saint, Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), in New Delhi, today.@ForeignOfficePk@Saadawarraich pic.twitter.com/AGaE6BWnp8— Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) October 23, 2024

After laying the traditional chaddar at the shrine, the group engaged in dua, praying for the progress and prosperity of their country.

The Charge d'Affaires and the visiting Zaireen also paid their respects at the nearby Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), another prominent figure in Sufi history known for his profound influence on music and literature, the release stated.

During the ceremony, the Sajjadah Nasheen performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban ceremony) for the Charge d'Affaires and the leader of the Zaireen group, symbolising respect and recognition of their presence.

In his remarks at the event, the Charge d'Affaires emphasised the significance of Sufi saints in promoting universal brotherhood, love, and tolerance, in alignment with the core principles of Islam. He acknowledged their vital contributions to inspiring communities through their strong character and moral integrity.

Notably, the Pakistani Zaireen are in New Delhi from October 19-25, to partake in the annual Urs Mubarak, the release added.

Their visit is facilitated under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, demonstrating ongoing cultural exchanges and mutual respect between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor