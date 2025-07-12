Pakistan's 'collective punishment' in Balochistan continues with brutal house raids

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 12 : Pakistani security forces reportedly raided the residence of a slain Baloch resistance fighter in Turbat's Gogdan area, subjecting family members to violence and intimidation while ransacking their home, The Balochistan Post reported.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night, when a large contingent of armed personnel sealed off the area. Drones were observed hovering over residential buildings for hours, sparking fear and unrest among locals.

According to The Balochistan Post, the house belonged to Nabeel Ahmed Hoth, a Baloch resistance fighter who was killed in April during an armed clash with security forces in Turbat's Dank area, alongside Zakaullah and Feroz. All three were reportedly buried without shrouds by the authorities, who did not hand the bodies over to their families.

Family members of Nabeel Hoth alleged that during the raid, troops forcefully entered their home, ransacked rooms, and beat women and children. "They told us we would suffer for Nabeel's actions," a relative said, speaking anonymously due to security concerns, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The Balochistan Post reported that the residents voiced their anger regarding the raid, labelling it a clear violation of human rights and asserting that these actions are not focused on security but rather on instilling fear among the families of those who oppose.

Following Nabeel Hoth's death, families of the slain fighters held a protest sit-in in Turbat demanding the return of their bodies. When they tried to exhume the graves themselves, they were reportedly met with force and threats by local police, The Balochistan Post reported.

Human rights organisations condemned the incident, calling on Pakistani authorities to respect religious and legal rights and to stop targeting families of the deceased. Activists warned that such collective punishments only fuel deeper resentment among the Baloch population and further alienate the region from the state.

