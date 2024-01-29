Pakistan's Constitution should be amended to check transgressors in military dress: MQM leader Altaf Hussain

London [UK], January 29 : Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has emphasised the need for an amendment to the constitution of Pakistan, stating that if an army general interferes in politics, he should be instantly removed from the position and taken to task under court martial.

Hussain said this while addressing the MQM strength and the general public via a live video link from London on Sunday.

The MQM leader questioned the authority of the Army Chief to provide political advice and make suggestions for constitutional amendments, arguing that such actions constitute interference in political matters and are unconstitutional.

He proposed that the constitution should be amended to hold accountable any army general who breaks the oath and interferes in political affairs, leading to immediate removal from office and subsequent court martial.

Hussain criticised the presence of army officers in top positions within civilian institutions, stating that this practice goes against the constitution.

He also highlighted instances of political engineering, where independent candidates are being threatened and arrested by paramilitary rangers.

The MQM supremo Hussain called on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chief Election Commissioner to take action against these actions, asserting that their silence implies complicity.

He urged the people to raise their voices in order to liberate the country from military clutches and establish a true democracy.

Earlier last month, Altaf Hussain declared that Pakistan is still under the control of international forces, reflecting a lack of true freedom.

He pointed out that "international powers have an impact on appointments and promotions in the military and administration".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor