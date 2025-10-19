Pakistan's deadly siege in Balochistan lays bare military brutality and civilian carnage

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 19 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised alarm over mounting reports of civilian killings and relentless bombardments amid ongoing Pakistani military operations in Zehri tehsil of Khuzdar district, Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in a statement shared on X, the HRCP condemned the alleged airstrikes that killed several civilians, including children, when a wedding ceremony came under fire.

The rights body noted that residents' movement has been severely curtailed, with several towns "practically turned into no-go zones." The HRCP urged federal and provincial authorities to conduct "an impartial and transparent investigation" and demanded that journalists and observers be granted immediate access to the conflict-hit areas.

The district has been under a continuous military lockdown since mid-September, when the Pakistani army launched massive ground and aerial operations purportedly to eliminate Baloch "pro-freedom" fighters. Eyewitnesses stated that tanks, drones, artillery, and helicopters have been used extensively, causing widespread destruction and numerous civilian deaths.

The most recent strike, in the Moola Pass area, killed six people, four of them children. Victims included Manzoor Ahmed, his two sons, a nephew, and Bibi Raheem, along with her young child. Two other minors were critically injured. In a video, a distraught villager said the army attacked right after a funeral gathering: "The helicopters bombed our homes and slaughtered our children. What crime did they commit against the state?"

Earlier in September, air raids in Pandarani and Tarasani villages killed multiple civilians, including women and children, revealing a grim pattern of indiscriminate targeting. Large portions of Zehri now remain sealed off under heavy troop deployment.

Locals report complete communication blackouts, shuttered markets, and a military takeover of the only hospital. Food and medicine shortages are severe, and a pregnant woman reportedly died due to the blockade, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

This situation highlights Pakistan's persistent disregard for civilian lives and lack of transparency in military actions. They called for an end to the siege, accountability for the killings, and unrestricted access for humanitarian observers, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor