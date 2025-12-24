Pakistan's deep state behind atrocities against Hindus in B'desh: Baloch activist

Quetta, Dec 24 Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, on Wednesday accused Pakistan's deep state of the escalating incidents of mob lynching, hate-driven violence, and targeted attacks against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

The human rights activists stated that these acts of communal unrest, deliberately targeting peaceful Hindus, which have intensified in Bangladesh following the fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, represented a serious violation of human rights, threatening the fabric of a pluralistic society.

"Pakistan stands as a state driven by terrorism, not governed by a professional army but by a global mercenary mafia and rogue military. History bears witness: wherever Pakistani forces or their proxies have extended influence, peace, prosperity, and development have been extinguished," Mir posted on X.

The human rights activist further added that during its close relations with Afghanistan, Pakistan has turned Kabul into ruins. He also stated that since Pakistan's "illegal and forcible occupation" of Balochistan, genocide has reached its peak in the province, with abductions of Baloch women now rampant.

He highlighted that Pakistan perpetrated the genocide of three million Bangladeshi Bengalis and the systematic rape of hundreds of thousands of women during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"Yet, as Pakistan reasserts its foothold in Bangladesh post-Hasina, insecurity, near civil-war conditions, discrimination, and oppression against Hindus have surged. Pakistan seeks to use Bangladesh as a proxy to destabilise India," Mir stated.

Calling on the people of Bangladesh, the human rights activist said, "Pakistan is a cancer; the closer you draw to it, the greater the chaos and destruction in your nation. The time has come to stand united against Pakistan-sponsored riots and violence targeting the Hindu community".

Mir urged the Bangladeshis not to forget India's friendship and sacrifices, noting that the country shed blood alongside the people of Bangladesh to free them from Pakistan's chains of "slavery and tyranny".

"India remains a trustworthy neighbour; Pakistan is a treacherous foe that betrays allies, as seen today with the Taliban. We call for solidarity, peace, and justice, rejecting external forces of Pakistan that sow division for their own gain," he stressed.

