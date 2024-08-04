Pakistan's defence forces threaten Baloch activists to end Gwadar protests soon or will be shot dead

Gwadar [Pakistan], August 4 : The Pakistani defence forces have allegedly issued threats to the leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), warning that they will be shot dead if the sit-in at Gwadar is not ended soon, The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported.

Reportedly, the Gwadar protest, which was planned as a one-day event on July 28 titled the Baloch National Gathering or the Baloch Raaji Muchi, has now been extended to eight days and is facing state violence and brutalities of the Pakistani defence forces.

A government delegation warned BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, that they would be shot if the protest continued, reported The Balochistan Post.

The threats were made by an officer from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who has been stationed at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Gwadar and has been given a task to sabotage the Baloch Raaji Muchi along with the sit-in at Gwadar.

These threats to the top leadership of the BYC are witnessed when negotiations are being held between BYC and authorities of Balochistan but authorities are using them as delaying tactics to intensify its crackdowns on the Baloch community.

The BYC has demanded that First Information Reports (FIRs) be registered against the people who have killed and injured Baloch protestors during the Baloch National Gathering (BNG). The same list of demands also urged for the release of all detained individuals alongside BNG.

The BYC leadership has also called for the withdrawal of FIRs against participants and demands assurances of no further harassment detentions and restoration of the internet services.

Although authorities have suggested that these demands will be met, recent incidents have once again intensified tensions, The Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier on Friday, Noshki, security forces, orchestrated open fire on a BYC rally, which resulted in one death and multiple injuries to the protestors.

In another incident in Karachi, the police detained several BYC protesters, including women, during a demonstration against Pakistan.

As of now, the BYC has urged the people to continue their peaceful protests against the brutalities of Pakistan's defence forces. Meanwhile, Mahrang Baloch, the central organiser of BYC, declared on Friday that protests and sit-ins would continue across Balochistan until their demands are fully implemented.

