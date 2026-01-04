Pakistan's disappearances crisis deepens as families freeze on CPEC Highway in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 4 : A protest against alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan's Kech district stretched into its third consecutive day, with families continuing to block the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in the Tejaban area, highlighting what critics describe as Pakistan's persistent failure to address human rights violations in the province.

The road blockade remained in place after authorities failed to honour commitments made during earlier negotiations with protesters, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, families of the missing said they had temporarily suspended the sit-in last week following assurances from the district administration that concrete steps would be taken to recover their family members, particularly the women.

However, when no visible progress was made, protesters returned to the highway and refused to disperse despite freezing nighttime temperatures. Women and children spent the night outdoors, highlighting the desperation of families seeking information about the missing. The four individuals at the centre of the protest have been identified as Hani Baloch, Hair Nisa, Fareed Ijaz and Mujahid Dilwash.

Relatives alleged that the two women were forcibly picked up from Hub Chowki, while the two men were taken from Tejaban in Kech district. One of the women is reportedly eight months pregnant, intensifying concerns about her health and safety. Families say they have received no official explanation for the detentions.

Protesters have also dismissed claims circulated by pro-state social media accounts alleging that the missing individuals were involved in planning a suicide attack. Families described these allegations as baseless and an attempt to malign victims rather than address the issue of enforced disappearances.

While much of the country marked the New Year, protesters said communities in Balochistan were beginning 2026 on highways, demanding answers from a state they accuse of indifference and repression.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly raised alarm over enforced disappearances in the province, calling the practice a long-standing and deeply sensitive issue in Pakistan, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

In a statement, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said families had blocked the CPEC route near Karki in Tejaban despite "extreme cold," adding that mothers, sisters, elders, and children remained on the road, demanding the safe recovery of their relatives.

The group stated that the sit-in would continue until all four family members were released. It urged residents and international humanitarian organisations to take notice, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor