Pakistan's disinformation campaign: Gujarat port fire, Jalandhar drone strike; PIB debunks videos

New Delhi, May 9 Several videos being circulated on the social media platform X claiming to show attacks by Pakistani forces have been debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). In the latest, videos claiming to show Pakistani attacks on Hazira Port in Gujarat and a drone attack in Jalandhar have been termed fraudulent.

PIB said the video is an unrelated video “confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion”.

The video is dated July 7, 2021, said PIB on its Fact Check handle on X.

The footage actually captures an oil tanker explosion that occurred on July 7, 2021, and Pakistan is falsely propagating it as its attack on the port.

PIB fact-checkers confirmed that the video in question is not related to the ongoing military situation.

The video gained traction on social media, being reposted by several unauthenticated accounts, and claimed to show an explosion and destruction allegedly caused by a Pakistani strike. But the misleading content was promptly flagged by PIB's fact-checking team, which is actively monitoring online narratives surrounding the conflict.

The PIB's fact-checking unit, early Friday morning, swiftly debunked another widely circulating video on social media claiming to show the aftermath of a drone attack in Jalandhar. In a post on X, PIB fact-check clarified that the video is unrelated and depicts a farm fire.

PIB’s tweet stated, “Drone Attack in Jalandhar. This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later."

After India launched its most expansive cross-border strikes on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, a flood of misinformation and false propaganda is being peddled from across the border by its influencers, media, as well as government-sponsored social media handles.

Several such videos have already been exposed by the team of the PIB since India's military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir began on May 7.

PIB has urged citizens to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it online.

"In times of heightened national security, misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion. Always rely on official sources for updates," a PIB spokesperson stated.

The government has reiterated that disinformation campaigns, especially those involving doctored or unrelated media, pose a threat not only to public understanding but also to national morale.

The government officials have repeatedly told social media users that spreading false information, knowingly or unknowingly, may invite legal consequences under India's cyber laws.

As 'Operation Sindoor' continues to unfold further with Indian Air Force strikes against Pakistan's air defence system, the PIB and the Indian Armed Forces continue to stress the importance of verified information.

