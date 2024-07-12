Pakistan's electricity regulator approves tariff hike of up to PKR 7.12 per unit

Karachi [Pakistan], July 12 : Pakistan's electricity regulator, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), has approved a request by the government to increase basic electricity tariff by up to Pakistani currency (PKR) 7.12 per unit, ARY News reported

This change will affect consumers across the country, except for households that use up to 200 units of electricity per month, who will be exempt from the increase for the next three months.

According to the notification, the new tariff structure will see consumers who use between 201 and 300 units per month pay PKR 34.26 per unit, an increase of PKR 7.12.

Those consuming units between 301 and 400 will experience an PKR 7.02 increase, bringing rate to PKR 39.15 per unit, as per ARY News.

Consumers using between 401 and 500 units will see their rates go up by PKR 6.12 to PKR 41.36 per unit.

The tariff for those consuming between 501 and 600 units will rise by PKR 6.12 to PKR 42.78 per unit, and for those using between 601 and 700 units, the rate will increase by PKR 6.12 to PKR 43.92 per unit.

Additionally, the consumers exceeding 700 units per month, the tariff will increase by PKR 6.12 to PKR 48.84 per unit.

Meanwhile, the lifeline consumers, who use up to 50 units per month, will continue to pay PKR 3.95 per unit. Those consuming between 51 and 100 units will maintain a rate of PKR 7.74 per unit.

The NEPRA has sent a notification to the federal government regarding the tariff hike.

The government is expected to issue an official notification soon. The tariff hike will be applied uniformly across the country, including Karachi, to ensure a standardised rate for all regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor