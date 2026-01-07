Pakistan's failed energy policies spark HESCO uprising against another privatisation drive

Sindh [Pakistan], January 7 : Employees of Pakistan's Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) halted work in a pre-emptive show of resistance against their federal government's renewed plans to privatise electricity distribution firms, including their own.

The protest was spearheaded by the All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro and Electric Workers Union, which has issued a January 16 deadline for the government to respond to its demands, warning that failure to do so will spark nationwide demonstrations, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, hundreds of workers gathered at the union's labour hall near Haider Chowk before marching towards Hyderabad Chowk, where they staged a sit-in that choked traffic in the commercial hub for over an hour.

The rally was led by CBA Union Central President Abdul Latif Nizamani and General Secretary Iqbal Qaimkhani, both of whom criticised the authorities for pushing privatisation without addressing the severe staffing and structural problems faced by power distribution companies.

Nizamani told participants that the union had formally communicated its demands to the government, which include stopping the privatisation move, resolving long-standing employment issues, and filling thousands of vacant posts.

He noted that approximately 45 per cent of sanctioned positions in DISCOs remain unfilled, placing an unsustainable burden on existing workers. Despite this, he said, staff have continued to maintain operations and helped implement zero load shedding in select areas, as reported by The Express Tribune.

He also reminded attendees that the union had successfully blocked similar privatisation attempts between 2012 and 2017.

Addressing international financial institutions, particularly the IMF and the World Bank, he accused them of pushing Islamabad toward policies that would undermine public-sector stability.

He cautioned that workers across the country were prepared to suspend distribution operations entirely if the government refused to address their concerns. The protest caused temporary disruptions to city traffic and office operations, according to The Express Tribune.

