Pakistan's failure to protect transgender citizens sparks outrage after brutal killings

Karachi [Pakistan], September 25 : The transgender community, supported by civil society activists, staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club to denounce the brutal killings of three transgender persons and to demand immediate justice. The demonstration was organised under the banner "Justice for the Khwaja Sira Community", as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the protest was led by prominent transgender leaders, including Chandni Shah, Dr Sarah Gul, Advocate Nisha Rao, Kami Choudhry, and Bandia Rana. Members of the Awami Workers Party also participated, raising concerns about the growing vulnerability of the transgender population. Protesters appealed to both federal and provincial governments to ensure safety for the community and to apprehend those responsible for the murders. Speaking at the rally, Bandia Rana, chairperson of Gender Interactive Alliance (GIA), emphasised that the transgender community had no option but to stage peaceful demonstrations to draw attention to its plight. She stated that targeted killings are becoming alarmingly frequent, with similar protests already being held in Hyderabad and Sukkur over the recent spate of murders. Rana added that the community's demands for protection and inclusion continue to be ignored.

Rana also highlighted that many transgender persons remain unemployed and systematically excluded from government jobs. This marginalisation, she said, forces a large number of them into begging as a means of survival. She further pointed out that the community suffers from a lack of access to basic public services while simultaneously enduring malicious propaganda campaigns aimed at discrediting them, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The protest concluded with a strong call for urgent government action. Protest leaders warned that silence and negligence on the part of the state would only embolden perpetrators of violence. The participants vowed to continue their struggle until justice is secured for the victims and equality is extended to all members of the Khwaja Sira community, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor