Pakistan's Faisalabad reports 311 murders, 15,593 cases of robbery, street crime and theft in 2025

Islamabad, Jan 5 Over 15,000 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft were reported in Pakistan's Faisalabad in 2025, with people facing a financial loss of more than Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.05 billion, according to police statistics compiled at the close of the year, local media reported.

In 2025, police lodged 75,576 cases of different categories, demonstrating law-and-order pattern in the district. Faisalabad police has claimed a drop in crime compared to 2024 despite the high number of reported crime incidents, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

As many as 15,593 cases of robbery, street crime and theft were recorded in 2025, The Express Tribune reported citing data. These crimes included 6,124 cases of robbery on highways, 1,420 incidents of snatching, 56 robberies and 56 cases involving road blockades.

Furthermore, criminals also targetted 145 houses and 245 commercial establishments like shops, petrol pumps and jewellery shops. While committing these crimes, robbers killed 14 people who resisted and injured 98 others, The Express Tribune reported.

Criminals snatched 1,234 motorcycles, eight cars, and 19 other vehicles while organised theft gangs stole 5,864 motorcycles, 47 cars and 356 other vehicles.

As many as 311 murders were reported in Faisalabad in 2025, which included 14 killings linked to so-called honour, 11 to personal enmity and eight to land disputes, involving gunfire and axe attacks. Furthermore, 483 people were injured in firing-related incidents in Faisalabad.

A total of 119 police encounters with criminals occurred in 2025, resulting in the killing of 63 alleged robbers while 91 others were injured. Four police personnel were killed while five others were injured during these encounters.

Police also recorded kidnapping of 562 married women, and 902 young women, 613 men and 238 children. A total of 730 cases of sexual assault against women were reported in Faisalabad and 260 cases involved attempt sexual abuse of children.

Over 300 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2025. According to the report, district police arrested 5,203 suspects and seized drugs worth billions of rupees during operations against narcotics. Police also recovered

944.73 million in cash and stolen property from criminals, which was given back to rightful owners.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Karachi reported over 4,700 street crimes in November, local media reported, citing the data released by the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

According to the report, 160 incidents involved vehicle thefts and snatching, while there were 3143 cases of motorcycle thefts in November. Armed robbers also snatched mobile phones from 1403 people at gunpoint, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Furthermore, one case of kidnapping for ransom and 15 cases of extortion were reported in Karachi. The city also reported 39 incidents of murder and other violent crimes in November.

