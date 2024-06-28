Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall by $239 mn

Islamabad, June 28 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $239 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending on June 21, the total foreign exchange reserves of the bank fell to around 8.9 billion dollars, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.3 billion, reports Xinhua news agency.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $14.2 billion, according to the SBP.

