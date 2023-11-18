Pakistan's former Interior minister Sheikh Rasheed says he'll contest polls from prison

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 : Pakistan's former Interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has announced that he will contest the upcoming general elections 2024 from prison, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters, Rasheed said he would not be released from prison as several cases have been registered against him, according to ARY News report.

Speaking about his future strategy, Rasheed said that he will contest general elections from prison.

He said, "Tomorrow, the actual number of cases against me will be disclosed in the anti-terrorism court (ATC)."

"I had already secured bail in 20 cases. I won't be released due to several cases. I had told five top lawyers of Pakistan on stamp papers about my decision to contest polls from jail," he added.

Expressing his views on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Rasheed said if Nawaz Sharif is speaking, then he would speak too, according to ARY News report.

"I'm going to visit press clubs across the country. The press club of every city would give me bail where a case is registered against me," ARY News quoted the former minister as saying.

On October 21, Rasheed resurfaced after a month-long disappearance and condemned the protests that were held on May 9. He even called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan a 'stubborn'.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that he had been on a 'Chilla' (apparently spending time underground) for the last 40 days. Rasheed said that he had the opportunity to think about many things during the chilla in this age.

He added, "No one caused any harm during this period."

Sheikh Rasheed said he always stood by Pakistan Army and he had even suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief that "one should keep good terms with the army".

He said, "I am proud to call myself the spokesperson of Pakistan Army."

