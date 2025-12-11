Pakistan's former spy chief sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by military court

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 : Pakistan's former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retired), has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday, Dawn reported.

ISPR said the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) formally began proceedings against Faiz Hameed, on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act. The trial lasted over 15 months and concluded with the court finding him guilty on all four charges.

"The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons."

After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment," as per ISPR.

It added that the sentence was "promulgated on December 11, 2025".

During proceedings against the ex-spymaster, the FGCM complied "with all legal provisions", and Faiz Hameed was "afforded with all legal rights, including [the] rights of [a] defence team of his choice", it added.

The convict has the right of appeal at a relevant forum, ISPR said, as quoted by Dawn.

It further stated that the "involvement of [the] convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with".

The military's media wing added that all legal protocols were followed, and Faiz Hameed was provided "complete legal rights," including the right to be represented by a defence team of his choice.

Faiz Hameed is considered close to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Under Section 133B of the Pakistan Army Act, individuals sentenced to more than three months of imprisonment by a court-martial may appeal their conviction before a designated court of appeals. The appeal must be filed within 40 days of the announcement or promulgation of the sentence. ISPR said Hameed retains the right to appeal at the relevant forum, Dawn reported.

ISPR further noted that Hameed's alleged role in "fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements" is being addressed separately.

The development comes two months after ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, in response to a question about Hameed, that legal proceedings were ongoing and would come to a "logical conclusion".

"The Pakistan Army's system of internal accountability does not work off allegations but facts and evidence. There is a process to it and anybody who is charged is given complete right to defend themselves and that time will be given and is being given, so we are not worried about any delay because we have to fulfill all the requirements of justice and process," he had said at a press conference in Peshawar on October 10.

Hameed was taken into custody in August 2024, and the military announced the initiation of FGCM proceedings against him on August 12 last year, Dawn reported.

