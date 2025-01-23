Pakistan's govt proposes PECA amendments to tackle fake news, online content

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 : The Pakistani government has introduced amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) aimed at combating fake news and unlawful online content, The Express Tribune reported on Wednesday.

According to The Express Tribune, the proposed Electronic Crimes Prevention (Amendment) Act 2025 outlines strict penalties, including up to three years in prison and fines of PKR 2 million for individuals spreading disinformation.

Additionally, the amendments call for the creation of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which would be granted broad powers to regulate social media and online platforms, as per The Express Tribune. This authority would have the ability to block or remove illegal content and ensure that platforms comply with regulatory guidelines.

The amendments also expand the definition of "social media platforms" to include websites, apps, and other tools facilitating digital communication. This broadened scope would cover individuals and organisations operating such platforms within Pakistan.

Furthermore, the DRPA will be made up of a chairperson and six members, including officials from Pakistan's Ministry of IT, Ministry of Information, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Express Tribune reported. The body will be empowered to investigate complaints, issue directives for content removal, and propose measures to ensure digital ethics.

Regarding content regulation, the authority will oversee a wide range of illegal material, including blasphemy, hate speech, incitement to violence, obscenity, defamation, and content that threatens the security or defence of Pakistan. A list of 16 prohibited content categories has been included in the amendments, the Express Tribune reported. Social media platforms will also be required to register with the government, set up local offices, and appoint representatives in Pakistan. They will be given deadlines to remove flagged content or face penalties.

According to the Express Tribune, while the Pakistani government argues that these changes are necessary to address the growing issue of fake news and hate speech, critics worry that the law could lead to excessive censorship or be misused by authorities. The government has assured that the amendments will be enforced transparently, with adequate safeguards to protect citizens' rights. The draft legislation is expected to be presented in Parliament soon.

