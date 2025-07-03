Pakistan's hypocrisy at the UN threatens world stability, says Baloch pro-independence leader Hyrbyair Marri

London [UK], July 3 : Baloch pro-independence leader Hyrbyair Marri, in a post on X, has condemned Pakistan's assumption of the United Nations Security Council presidency for July, describing it as "a profound affront to global human rights" and warning that accountability has been replaced by privilege.

Marri noted that the permanent representative of Pakistan claimed to promote diplomacy, peace, and stability, an irony given Pakistan's record. "The very country preaching peace today has exported terrorism and jihad while practising religious persecution at home," he asserted.

Marri recounted Pakistan's historical abuses: decades of killing in Afghanistan, the slaughter of millions of Bengalis in 1971, and the suppression of Palestinians under the rule of General Zia-ul-Haq, when then-Brigadier Zia allegedly "murdered thousands of Palestinians in Jordan," he said.

He added that Pakistan has forcefully "killed and disappeared hundreds of thousands of Baloch" since its 1948 annexation of Balochistan, in direct violation of Article 2 of the UN Charter.

Highlighting Baloch grievances, Marri cited two notorious betrayals: the imprisonment of Prince Abdul Kareem, younger brother of the Khan of Kalat, who was detained for 17 years after seeking negotiations; and the promise made to Baloch leader Nawab Nauroz Khan, who was invited to negotiate, only to have his sons hanged and die in captivity, after Pakistan swore on the Quran to honor safe talks, "then publicly desecrated it twice."

"When the accused are handed the gavel, international credibility erodes," Marri wrote, stressing that entrusting Pakistan with UNSC leadership damages the credibility of global institutions.

Marri warned that Pakistan remains an artificial, militarised state ruled by a Punjabi-dominated elite that uses religion and violence to suppress minority national identities and dissent through disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, and conversions of religious minorities.

He concluded by appealing to the United Nations and the international community: "Your decision lends moral sanction to a regime steeped in terror and oppression. Accountability must never yield to privilege." Marri urged democratic nations to recognise Pakistan as a rogue state, to retract its leadership role, and to uphold justice for all oppressed nations living under its rule.

