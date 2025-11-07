Pakistan's Islamabad records zero conviction in 373 cases of violence against women: Report

Islamabad, Nov 7 Islamabad has reported 373 cases of violence against women in the first half of 2025; however, not a single conviction has been recorded in these cases, according to the latest factsheet released by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) on Violence against Women (VAW) in Pakistan's capital, local media reported.

In a statement, the SSDO demanded urgent justice reforms and accountability measures covering the period from January to June. The data, gathered through the Right to Information (RTI) from the Police Department, demonstrates a grim picture of women's safety in Islamabad, Pakistani daily Dawn reported

Among the total cases, 309 were lodged under the category of rape and kidnapping, accounting for around 83 per cent of total incidents. However, zero convictions were recorded in these cases, with many of them being withdrawn before conclusion.

As many as 42 cases were reported under the category of physical abuse, yet no convictions have been achieved. A total of 17 harassment cases were reported, cybercrime accounted for three and two cases of honour killing were reported. The findings of the factsheet showcased systemic gaps in the probe and prosecution process of violence against women cases.

Not a single conviction despite hundreds of reported cases of violence against women demonstrates failure of authorities in evidence handling, victim protection and judicial efficiency, it said.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas voiced grave concern over the findings and stated that it was alarming that not a single conviction had been achieved in Islamabad despite the reporting of hundreds of cases. He stated that the findings demonstrate systemic weaknesses that denied justice to victims.

"We urge the police, prosecution, and judiciary to take coordinated and urgent action to ensure accountability and restore public trust in the justice system," he added.

Earlier in September, a prominent lawyer in a leading Pakistani daily, while highlighting the recently amended Section 354-A, wrote that Pakistan requires a fundamental reconsideration of the application of the law, the treatment of women within the system of law, and the extent to which the state fulfils its responsibilities.

Pakistan's Senate, in July, amended the Pakistan Penal Code by caveat-free revision of an otherwise strong law protecting women against acts of violence in public. In the past, this section made assaulting a woman, removing her clothes, and laying them bare a criminal offence punishable by death or life imprisonment along with a fine, Tahreema Afraz wrote in an opinion piece for The News International.

Section 354-A has been amended by the new amendment to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2025, where the death penalty has been removed, and under the updated law, the punishment is life imprisonment or a stringent jail term of 25 years or less.

"The big question for many people is: will this amendment water down the already weakened system of justice for victims of gender-based violence in Pakistan? The symbolism of the death penalty in 354-A was important in a country where few were convicted, most investigations were suspect, and victims regularly ran the risk of threat and social pressure even when the death penalty was not applied," the lawyer opined.

Although Section 354-A is not one of the most commonly used sections of the Pakistani Penal Code, it has been instrumental in getting key cases. The records of violence against women in Pakistan back the severity of the topic. "The effectiveness, or at least the appearance of effectiveness, of the law becomes a necessary ingredient in such a situation. Technically, legal deterrence does not necessarily stop crime, but it defines the moral limit affecting what society is prepared to accept," wrote Afraz.

