Pakistan's media regulator issues notice to ARY News on 'fake news' about controversial letter

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a show-cause notice to ARY News, claiming the channel had aired fake and unverified news about the stance of country's former ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, regarding a controversial letter.

The electronic media regulator directed the management of ARY Communications Ltd to submit its reply to the notice within seven days, Dawn reported.

It asked the CEO to appear in person or through an authorised representative for a personal hearing on April 29 at 11:30 am at Pemra's Islamabad headquarters.

Pemra said that in case of non-compliance, an ex-parte legal action would be taken against the channel in accordance with relevant provisions of Pemra laws, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, the news relates to the controversy generated by the communique forwarded by the envoy that former Prime Minister Imran Khan maintains was an evidence of a conspiracy hatched by the US to topple his government.

However, a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Friday brushed off any conspiracy related to the letter.

According to the Pemra notice, ARY News while citing sources claimed Mr Majeed had maintained that the cable's contents amounted to interference in internal affairs, and that it was a "reality" that threatening language had been used in the cable and that the ambassador remained steadfast in his stance despite the government pressure, it added.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that an amendment would be made to the (Pemra) laws to "eliminate fake news".

The decision was made during a meeting between the information minister and the Media Joint Action Committee (MJAC), with the forum reaching a consensus that fake news damages national security interests and societal cohesion, Express Tribune reported.

Under the PECA Ordinance brought in February, online defamation had been made a non-bailable, cognizable offence and the jail term for it was also increased from three years to five years. The amendment broadened the ambit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as it gave it powers to arrest anyone and put them in jail till the conclusion of the trial.

( With inputs from ANI )

