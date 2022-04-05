Pakistan's Military leadership refutes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'

Refuting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims, military leadership told a National Security Committee (NSC) that the United States had threatened or was involved in the conspiracy to seek the ouster of the PTI government.

Post the meeting headed by Imran Khan that took place on March 27, the NSC issued a statement wherein the committee expressed serious concerns over the non-diplomatic language used in the cable, saying it was tantamount to interference in the internal matters of Pakistan.

Even Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also used the NSC statement and rejected the no-trust vote against the National Assembly. PM Imran also claimed that NSC endorsed the government's view.

However, sources in the relevant quarters told The Express Tribune on Monday that a wrong impression was given about the military leadership endorsing the view of the government.

Saying it was the assessment of the Pakistani ambassador after his meeting with the US officials, the source rejected the govt claim that the US had sent any letter to the government.

"Can the government show any action it has taken between March and March 27," the source pointed out.

Not only the source but even the Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also reluctant to endorse the conspiracy allegations by the prime minister, as per the newspaper.

After Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after the deputy speaker rejected the no-trust vote against the PM, the political turmoil turned into a constitutional crisis.

Pakistan's Election Commission has said that it won't be able to conduct general elections in the country within three months due to various legal and procedural challenges, local media reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution.

( With inputs from ANI )

