Pakistan's Opposition plans nationwide protests after judges resign over 27th Amendment

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 : The political tension in Pakistan deepened on Thursday as the PTI-backed Opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) prepared to launch nationwide protests, soon after Pakistan's top court judges resigned over the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Dawn reported.

The TTAP held an important parliamentary party meeting chaired by Mahmood Khan Achakzai. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and several MNAs attended.

In an X post, the alliance wrote that the "most important meeting" was underway and that "the most important decisions are expected."

According to Dawn, Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said members discussed the political situation after the amendment. "The participants unanimously agreed that the incumbent government is not capable of running the country... the country is at the verge of a civil war," he said.

Qaiser added that Achakzai stressed the need to involve religious groups and hold Friday protests across the country. He said the judges' decision was a sign of rising public frustration.

"We urge the judiciary to stand on its feet because the whole nation will stand along with it over the issue," he added.

TTAP leaders said the alliance will announce its joint protest plan after a meeting scheduled for Friday.

The political friction grew further when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was stopped for the sixth time from meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. Afridi, who arrived with Raja Nasir Abbas and Junaid Akbar, said court orders were being ignored.

Questioning the repeated denial, he asked, "Am I going to discuss nuclear secrets with him?"

He urged the security establishment to focus on protecting the country's borders and let political matters be resolved politically, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment on November 13. The amendment gives broad new powers to Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir, who now becomes Chief of Defence Forces, bringing the Navy and Air Force under his command, as per Dawn.

The amendment also creates a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) with its own chief justice appointed by the government. This court will handle constitutional matters, disputes between governments, and many petitions previously heard by the Supreme Court. According to Dawn, the FCC will now take over key Supreme Court functions, including cases involving fundamental rights.

The sweeping changes have raised serious concerns among lawyers and opposition groups, who warn that the judiciary's independence could be weakened.

Soon after the 27th Amendment became a law, two IHC judges, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz suggested they would not be available to hear cases in December. Their remarks came amid speculation of transfers and administrative reshuffling after the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

During a hearing, Justice Kayani told a lawyer, "In the first week of December, another judge will be sitting here to hear this case, " Dawn reported.

