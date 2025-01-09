Pakistan's passport ranks among world's weakest, stands 103rd in passport index

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 : Pakistan's passport has been ranked among the weakest in the world, securing the 103rd spot in the Henley Passport Index 2025, a significant drop from its position in the previous year, as reported by The News International.

This year, Pakistan shared the same rank as Yemen, offering visa-free access to only 33 countriesstarkly contrasting the leading passports globally. The Henley Index, which ranks the passports of 199 countries based on their visa-free travel accessibility, relies on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), The News International reported.

According to The News International, the passport ranking highlights a concerning reality for Pakistani citizens, with Pakistan now falling behind other nations in terms of global mobility. In comparison, Singapore holds the top spot, with its passport granting visa-free access to 195 countries. Following closely behind are Japan and several European nations, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, which now rank third with access to 192 destinations. Countries like Finland and South Korea, once higher on the list, also dropped a place in the past year.

Iraq (104th), Syria (105th), and Afghanistan (106th) are among the countries with weaker passports than Pakistan. Meanwhile, nations such as Somalia, Nepal, Palestine, and Bangladesh rank just above Pakistan. Somalia holds the 102nd position, only one spot ahead of Pakistan.

The News International reported that in 2024, the Pakistani passport was already ranked as one of the worst globally, positioned at 104th place. However, the 2025 rankings mark a slight improvement, albeit still reflecting limited travel freedom for Pakistani nationals. This low ranking highlights the challenges Pakistani citizens face in accessing global opportunities and raises questions about the country's diplomatic relations and passport strength.

As the Henley Passport Index underscores the growing divide in global mobility, the Pakistani passport's poor ranking serves as a reminder of the barriers many face in a world where travel is increasingly seen as a sign of international connectivity and opportunity.

