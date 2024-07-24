Pakistan's PTI holds hunger strike demanding Imran Khan's release

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 : Straddled with woes, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday staged a hunger strike outside the Parliament House in Islamabad with a demand of immediate release of the party leader Imran Khan and other incarcerated party members, Pakistan-based Geo news reported.

Party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the strike will be observed daily till 8pm against the "injustice" against the party and its leaders, Geo News reported.

A day after the Information Secretary of PTI, Raoof Hasan was arrested alongside other party workers, the party's central secretariat was sealed on Wednesday over "lack of fire and life safety arrangements", Geo news reported.

Hasan was arrested for allegedly heading a digital media cell involved in anti-Indian propaganda, Geo news reported.

In a notice, which was obtained by Geo News, the administration said that "the building lacked up-to-date fire extinguishers, emergency evacuation plan, an independent power source for the emergency system, and standard electric wiring."

"[The] PTI founder and his wife have been imprisoned for no reason. This camp will continue till the release of the PTI founder," Gohar Ali Khan said.

He added that he conveyed his annoyance to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq over "illegal and unconstitutional actions".

Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader, Asad Qaiser said: "Our first demand is to release the PTI founder, his wife Bushra Bibi and other detainees, including Hasan and party workers."

Qaiser urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to immediately resign over "bad governance and mismanaging the economy".

He also alleged that the ruling government was behind lawlessness and rising inflation in the country.

PTI's Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan demanded that the "Form 47" government, a reference to alleged manipulation in the February 8 elections, resign and announce fresh free and fair elections.

Shibli Faraz, another PTI leader, said that PTI will hold a nationwide protest on July 26 as a part of PTI's struggle.

