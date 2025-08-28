Pakistan's Punjab devastated by floods; 25 dead, thousands displaced

Lahore [Pakistan], August 28 : Monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Pakistan as severe flooding across Punjab province has claimed at least 25 lives and displaced thousands of people, ARY News reported.

In Sialkot's Sambarial area, five members of a single family perished. The Gujranwala division reported 15 deaths, while Gujrat confirmed four fatalities, Narowal three, and Hafizabad two

Floodwaters have submerged hundreds of villages in Kasur, Narowal, and Pindi Bhattian, displacing thousands of residents. In Chiniot and Wazirabad, floodwater from the Chenab River inundated dozens of villages, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division reported that the River Ravi at Shahdara reached dangerous levels with flows of around 145,000 cusecs, while Jassar recorded 152,000 cusecs.

The Lahore Commissioner said the peak flow has now passed and the water level is expected to recede, adding that the city remains safe and under control.

The River Chenab is experiencing extreme flooding, with flows at Khanki Barrage reaching 859,000 cusecs and at Qadirabad Barrage nearly 996,000 cusecs. At Head Marala, the flow remains at 191,000 cusecs. Officials have issued warnings to surrounding districts as the threat persists.

The River Sutlej is also in high flood at several locations. At Ganda Singh Wala, inflows reached 261,000 cusecs, while Head Sulemanki recorded 109,000 cusecs. In Chishtian, six protective embankments collapsed under pressure from strong currents, flooding over 300 villages and devastating more than 7,000 acres of crops. Local farmers built an emergency eight-kilometre embankment to protect homes, but officials warn its failure could put up to 20,000 houses at risk, ARY News reported.

The situation in Bahawalnagar has worsened, with over 105 villages affected, impacting nearly 150,000 people. Around 90,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as entire communities remain cut off. Temporary dykes were destroyed by raging waters, further washing away houses, livestock, and standing crops.

