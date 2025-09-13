Pakistan's Punjab faces major floods crisis, 97 people killed

Lahore [Pakistan], September 13 : The government of Pakistan is continuing evacuation efforts across central and south Punjab as exceptionally high flood levels persist between the Panjnad confluence of Chenab-Ravi-Sutlej and Guddu Barrage in Sindh.

The floods are creating a severe humanitarian crisis, inundating low-lying areas, displacing large populations, and destroying hundreds of acres of standing crops, reported Dawn News.

Residents of flood-hit areas are also facing widespread electricity and mobile service outages, leaving them cut off from authorities and relatives, while trapped by rising waters.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javaid told Dawn that 97 people had lost their lives as Punjab faced the "biggest flood in history". According to him, 2.45 million people from 4,500 villages along the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers had been affected, and that 1.9m cattle had been moved to safe locations.

A total of 19 controlled breaches were carried out on Friday to mitigate the flood threat to Jalapur, Alipur, while efforts to repair the damaged dyke in Shujabad continued in earnest, reported Dawn.

Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who toured several flood hit areas on Friday, also visited the breach site and directed officials to seal it. Marriyum Aurangzeb also visited Alipur to monitor flood relief operations. She declared Alipur tehsil a calamity-hit area.

Malik Riaz, a resident of Seetpur, told Dawn that he had been without food and water for the last two days and that the drone delivery provided much-needed relief. He added that hand pumps were emitting dirty water, which was unsafe for drinking.

In Sindh, floods inundated parts of Dadu as the Indus River overflowed near the Dadu-Moro Bridge, submerging more than 30 villages in the riverine areas. The rising waters have displaced large numbers of residents and triggered outbreaks of waterborne and other infectious diseases.

Medical camps have been established along the protective embankment, while mobile ambulances are operating to assist the affected population. Boats have also been deployed to help stranded residents.

