Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 19 : The number of dengue cases in Pakistan's Rawalpindi rose sharply, with 96 new cases being confirmed within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 3,368, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per ARY News, Pakistan's Health Department reported that 11 people have succumbed to the virus so far, and 4,537 dengue-related cases have been registered due to the presence of dengue larvae in various locations.

As a result, 1,716 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.

The department further added that a fine amounting to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 19.85 million has been imposed on premises where dengue larvae were discovered, as per ARY News.

Deputy Commissioner declared a dengue emergency across the district, stating that patients have been diagnosed with a more dangerous strain of the dengue virus, as per ARY News.

The healthcare situation in PoGB is increasingly concerning, characterized by inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of medical staff, and severe water scarcity. Despite repeated calls for improvements, the Pakistani government has continually ignored these problems, leaving people to suffer or, in the worst cases, die, Pamir Times reported on Friday.

The rising cases of dengue fever in PoGB present a significant challenge. The deprivation of basic necessities such as clean drinking water and proper sanitation, coupled with poor healthcare services, a lack of essential supplies, and the absence of modern medical equipment, has not only led to inadequate treatment but has also worsened the situation for the local population without substantial improvements in healthcare and environmental management, the ongoing health crisis in PoGB is likely to escalate further, as per Pamir Times.

Imtiaz Ahmed, a doctor in Chilas, told Pamir Times, "I have been working in the hospital for the past four years. There has been an outbreak of dengue, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, with cases increasing rapidly. In our hospital alone, more than a hundred cases have been reported in just the span of two to three weeks."

