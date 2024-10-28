Pakistan's ruling coalition plans 27th Amendment to reform local governments

Islamabad (Pakistan), October 28 : Pakistan's ruling coalition is planning to introduce another constitutional amendment, informally known as the 27th Amendment, to reform local governments and address issues overlooked in previous legislation, reported Dawn.

According to the Pakistani Daily, this information was shared by sources after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Lahore, attended by key leaders from both parties. Although Dawn noted that no official statements were released about the meeting's agenda, a brief press release from the Prime Minister's Office mentioned that they discussed the country's political situation.

PM Shehbaz stated that the PPP is an important government ally that has supported every step taken to ensure the country's economic stability. The PPP delegation praised the government's economic policies and expressed trust in the measures being implemented in various sectors.

Pakistani Media reports indicated that Bilawal stressed the importance of working together for parliament and democracy, stating that the recent amendment would help keep "undemocratic forces in check". PM Shehbaz thanked the coalition parties for their support in passing the amendment by a two-thirds majority, claiming that positive economic indicators are leading to a noticeable decrease in inflation.

After the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari avoided questions about the discussions, saying he met the Prime Minister only to inform him about his "visit to Lahore for the polo match." However, a source revealed to Dawn that the 27th Amendment was part of their discussions at PM Shehbaz's Model Town residence. The parties talked about the new amendment, especially to meet the MQM-P's demand for empowering local bodies, which are the third tier of government.

Also, the Pakistani Daily in its report cited PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, who said that the meeting agreed that the special parliamentary committee that worked on the 26th Amendment would continue to function.

He emphasised that their focus should remain on the 26th Amendment and that any next amendment would be tabled after reaching a consensus. The report quoted Sanaullah, adding that the constitutional benches proposed under the 26th Amendment should not include controversial judges and suggested that Chief Justice Yahya Afridi should avoid heading these benches.

