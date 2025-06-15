Pakistan's security forces abduct two brothers in Balochistan's Turbat

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 15 : In the early hours of Saturday, Pakistani security forces reportedly abducted two brothers, Tahseen Kareem and Khaleefa Kareem, during a raid on their home in Sari Kahn, Turbat. The operation, conducted around 3:00 AM, involved personnel from intelligence agencies and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), according to Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement.

Tahseen Kareem, a labourer with the Department of Agriculture, and his younger brother Khaleefa, a pickup truck (Zamyad) driver, were forcibly taken to an undisclosed location. No arrest warrant was shown, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

This is not Tahseen's first brush with enforced disappearance. In February 2022, he was abducted by Pakistani Rangers in Karachi from Saima Mall. He remained missing for five months before being brought before a court. Since his release, he has regularly attended court hearings related to his previous detention.

Despite adhering to legal obligations, Tahseen has again become a victim, this time alongside his younger brother.

Paank condemned the raid and abduction, stating in a post on X, "Paank strongly condemns this repeated act of enforced disappearance and holds the Pakistani state and its security apparatus fully responsible for the continued and systematic human rights violations in Balochistan."

The enforced disappearance of the Kareem brothers adds to the growing list of cases in Balochistan where civilians are abducted by state forces without due process. Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of using forced disappearances as a tool to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive regions.

As of now, Pakistani authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident.

The international community continues to face growing pressure to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for its human rights violations in Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor