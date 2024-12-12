Pakistan's Senator Faisal Vawda believes Imran Khan will not come out of prison

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 : Pakistan's Senator Faisal Vawda believes that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not come out of prison as too much time has passed, The Express Tribune reported.

He hoped that the matter involving former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General (retd) Faiz Hameed and his associates would not result in the death penalty.

During a private TV programme, Vawda said that a charge sheet has been prepared against Hameed and now punishments will be determined. He said, "Faiz Hameed has provided evidence and proof," The Express Tribune reported.

Vawda stressed the importance of the assassination attempt case against Imran Khan. He further said that another case will appear that will shake the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

He stated, "Space must be created and negotiated through dialogue." He claimed that no one has addressed the theft of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vawda said, "No one has addressed the theft of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Before the assassination attempt on the PTI founder, he was warned about the impending attack."

He questioned who benefitted most due to the assassination attempt. He asked, "Who was supposed to gain? When evidence is provided, including laptops, and phones, everything will come to light."

Claiming the involvement of another person in the assassination attempt, Faisal Vawda said, "It will also come forward. This person is currently very close to the PTI founder and was involved in the attack." He said that blame could also be placed on Pakistan's former chief of army staff, Qamar Bajwa. However, it becomes difficult when two powerful figures join forces.

Vawda said, "When the Prime Minister and DG ISI are aligned, what could the army chief have done?" He accused Imran Khan of using Faiz Hameed, The Express Tribune report.

He further said, "Credit should be given to the army chief, as no powerful figure can escape justice. Why are Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar hiding and not coming forward?" He also said that several respected Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) members were no longer in party.

