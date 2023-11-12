Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan claims presence of TTP in country

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 : Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, Asif Ali Durrani, has claimed the presence of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan and said that peace in Afghanistan has become a nightmare for Pakistan, TOLO News reported.

Durrani, while speaking about the Taliban's order to forbid terrorist acts within Pakistan, said that the TTP disobeyed it, reported TOLO News, an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Durrani noted: "Peace in Afghanistan has become a nightmare for Pakistan. Because those people who are taking sanctuary inside Afghanistan are launching those attacks, and as the Prime Minister had rightly pointed out, the increase has been 65 per cent ever since the Taliban come to power, but the suicide attacks have actually increased five hundred per cent."

While referring to the Taliban's order prohibiting terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, the country's special envoy to Afghanistan said, "As you know, an order was issued by the leader of the Taliban about the prohibition of attacking Pakistan. Their [Taliban] ministers also make these remarks. So are we to accept that the TTP is disobeying this order? If this is the case, then TTP, which has declared allegiance, has been invalidated. If this has been invalidated, then TTP should be punished. If you are talking about Islam or tradition, then in both cases the issue of punishment is raised because they [TTP] are abusing Afghanistan's soil."

A political analyst, Yusuf Amin Zazai, said: "They should talk based on the document, where they are, who is training them, and who is equipping them. They should talk based on the document. It is not right to talk without a reason."

"TTP is Pakistan's internal issue, and it is in the Pakistani community," said Asadullah Nadim, another political analyst.

