Pakistan's state repression intensifies in Balochistan amid new wave of abductions, killings

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 3 : Reports from multiple districts of Balochistan suggest an alarming continuation of enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and the discovery of unidentified bodies, further intensifying the province's long-standing human rights crisis.

Local sources claim that Pakistan's armed forces allegedly detained a man identified as Abdul Khaliq, son of Ahmed and resident of Parom Saiki Bazaar in Panjgur district, on October 30. He was reportedly summoned to a nearby camp and taken into custody, after which his family lost all contact with him.

Relatives stated that his disappearance has left them in severe anguish, demanding that authorities either present him before a court or release him if no charges exist, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, two unidentified bodies were discovered in Turbat and Mastung districts over the weekend. Residents found the corpses early Sunday morning and notified police, who transferred the remains to local hospitals for post-mortem examinations and identification. Police stated that efforts were ongoing to determine the victims' identities. A day earlier, another unidentified body was recovered from within the Wali Khan Police Station limits of Mastung and shifted to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital for forensic procedures.

New cases of enforced disappearances continue to emerge even as some previously missing persons have been released.

A man named Basir Ahmed, son of Sudheer, was allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces in Panjgur's Issa Kahen area, while in Khuzdar, Abdul Sattar, son of Jan Mohammad, was reportedly picked up by a state-backed militia. The families of both men remain unaware of their fate or location, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

However, a few abducted individuals, including Shahjan and Abdul Hafeez from Turbat and Zameer from Panjgur, have recently returned home after being released. Still, two other men, Hamza and Shah Hussain, were detained the same day and remain missing. Human rights activists have condemned Pakistan's ongoing pattern of disappearances, calling it a grave violation of constitutional and international law, and urging Islamabad to end impunity in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

