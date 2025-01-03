Pakistan's Supreme Court to hear military courts case on January 7

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 : Pakistan's Supreme Court's constitutional bench has scheduled the hearing of the military courts case for January 7, ARY News reported.

According to the released cause list, the bench will address cases from January 7 to January 10. On January 7, the bench will hear petitions challenging the rulings of military courts.

A seven-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin, will continue hearing appeals against the annulment of civilian trials conducted by military courts. Additionally, cases concerning missing persons and the restoration of student unions are included in the scheduled hearings.

The Supreme Court on October 23, 2023, declared that trying civilians in military courts for their alleged role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed PTI chairman Imran Khan's arrest was ultra vires the Constitution, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, military courts have granted pardon to 19 convicts involved in the May 9, 2023 riots, which erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The convicts, exercising their legal rights, had filed pleas for mercy upon which the court decided to grant them pardon in accordance with the law, ARY News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The convicts will be released from the jail after the completion of official formalities. The ISPR clarified that the other mercy petitions will also be looked at and emphasised on convicts' right to appeal.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan's arrest sparked widespread protests in Pakistan, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement, as per ARY News.

Earlier, the US expressed concerns over the recent conviction of 25 civilians by military courts for their participation in the nationwide riots. The concerns arose after a military court sentenced 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their role in the May 9, 2023 riots.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor