Pakistan's Tezgram Express catches fire

Lahore [Pakistan], December 19 : A fire broke out on Pakistan's Tezgam Express on Wednesday, causing panic among the passengers, ARY News reported, citing officials.

The incident occurred between Kot Lakhpat and Jia Bagga Railway Station, ARY News reported, quoting the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways. The brake van of the Tezgam Express caught fire as it travelled from Lahore to Karachi.

The passengers nimbly got down the train as soon as the incident happened and no casualties were reported, as per the spokesperson.

Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident, directing the officials to submit the report within two days.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's Rahman Baba Express, en route from Karachi to Peshawar, was derailed at Drigh Road Station when three of its coaches went off the track, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred on Monday due to a broken coupler connecting the coaches.

No passengers were harmed during the derailment. However, the mainline for trains travelling inland was blocked, causing disruptions to rail services.

Railway authorities later confirmed that operations on the down track resumed after a two-hour delay, with Pakistan Express departing as the first train, as reported by ARY News.

Delays persisted on the uptrack, affecting several services, including Karakoram Express and Business Express, as per ARY News. Additionally, other trains such as Allama Iqbal Express and Millat Express faced delays ranging from one to three hours.

Earlier, three coaches of the Sir Syed Express derailed near Rohri railway station on September 13, causing the suspension of train services on uptrack. No casualties were reported in the incident, as per ARY News.The accident occurred 1.5 kilometres before reaching Rohri Railway Station. Sir Syed Express was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

A similar incident also occurred in 2019 when around 70 people were reported dead and 40 others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan, as per ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor