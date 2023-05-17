Pakistan's top security body confirms military trial for May 9 arsonists

Islamabad, May 17 Pakistans National Security Committee (NSC) has endorsed the decision of the country's top military brass to try those involved in the May 9 ransacking of military installations under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high-powered NSC meeting, which was attended by senior cabinet ministers, three services chiefs, DG ISI and other relevant officials, The Express Tribune reported.

While the civil and military leadership promised to bring to justice those behind the violent protests, they stressed the need for dialogue over confrontation to resolve the political differences.

The meeting was convened to discuss violent protests triggered after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Protesters ransacked and vandalised military installations including the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore, The Express Tribune reported.

Army Chief General Asim Munir on Monday chaired a special corps commanders conference, which decided to try perpetrators, planners and executors of such attacks under the Pakistan Army and official secret act.

A statement issued by the PM office after the NSC meeting read: "The meeting endorsed the decision to initiate trials against the perpetrators, conspirators, and facilitators under relevant laws including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, to ensure justice."

The meeting reiterated that the policy of "zero tolerance" would be adopted by not tolerating violence and mischief in the country.

It deemed May 9 as 'Black Day' at the national level.

The participants of the National Security Committee expressed full solidarity and support with the armed forces of Pakistan.

The participants condemned in the strongest terms the arson, encirclement and attacks on military installations for personal interests and political gains.



