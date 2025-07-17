Pakistan's tourism neglect angers locals in PoJK and PoGB

PoJK, July 17 : Despite being blessed with breathtaking valleys, rivers, and mountains, the regions of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) continue to face decades of state apathy, particularly when it comes to tourism infrastructure and local development.

In one such incident in PoJK, a popular waterfall destination painstakingly developed by residents was demolished by Pakistani authorities, ignoring a standing court-issued stay order. The site had become a modest yet vital livelihood source for the surrounding community, which had spent years and lakhs of rupees to make the area accessible for tourists.

"We developed this site ourselves after the earthquake," said Lal Mansoor, a PoJK resident. "The area was completely inaccessible, blocked by fallen rocks. We spent our own money and physical labour to turn it into a tourist spot. Yet, despite a court's stay, the site was bulldozed, and we were taken away by police without even collecting our belongings."

Chairs, cots, and tents now lie abandoned amid the rubble as a symbol of broken trust and shattered local effort. The affected families have appealed to the Prime Minister of PoJK to intervene and deliver justice.

Meanwhile, in PoGB, similar frustrations are echoed by both residents and visitors. Narrow, broken roads and a complete absence of basic amenities have made even the most scenic locations difficult to access and enjoy.

"When people come here, they find no shops or food arrangements," said a tourist. "Everything has to be brought from Gilgit, even basic fruits and vegetables. How can tourism thrive under such conditions?"

Another traveller highlighted the dangerous state of the roads and the lack of resting points. "There are no huts, no signage, and road work is incomplete. Tourists face real hardship," he added.

This neglect reflects a wider pattern of repression and mismanagement by Islamabad in its occupied territories. While locals invest time, effort, and money to promote tourism and economic opportunity, Pakistan's response remains indifferent, if not hostile.

With no state support and increasing suppression of local enterprise, the people of PoJK and PoGB are demanding action, accountability, and the right to shape their future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor